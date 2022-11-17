A burglar grabbed the cash drawer at the Good To Go restaurant on Howard Street. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

700 Howard

Someone forced their way into the rear of the Good To Go Jamaican restaurant in the 700 block of Howard Street at about 4 a.m. Thursday and took the cash register drawer that contained about $200.

500 Sheridan

A wallet and its contents were taken from a 2017 Nissan that was in a parking lot in the 500 block of Sheridan Road between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.

GRAFFITY

Hovland at Emerson

Graffity was discovered on a traffic box at Hovland Court and Emerson Street at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday.

SHOTS HEARD

1900 Wesley

Gunshots were reported in the 1900 block of Wesley Avenue at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

2700 Reese

A 2014 Ford Escape that was left running with the keys inside at about 7:45 p.m. Monday was stolen in the 2700 block of Reese Avenue.

900 Ridge

Jewelry valued at about $500 was taken from a residence in the 900 block of Ridge Avenue between Oct. 28 and 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

1800 Ridge

A package was taken from a residence in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.

2400 Howard

A wallet and its contents were taken from an individual in the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street between 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

