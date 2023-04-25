Two grocery stores in Evanston were hit by robbers early Sunday. These among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

The first store to be robbed was Food 4 Less, in the 2400 block of Main Street. When store personnel called police to report a robbery that had occurred there at 6:25 a.m., officers received a call from the Jewel-Osco store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue., where a robbery attempt was made at 6:35 a.m., according to Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

Three juveniles were taken into custody and referred to Juvenile Court, Glew said.

ROBBERY

2400 Main

Robbers removed money from a cash register at the Food 4 Less grocery store in the 2400 block of Main Street around 6:25 a.m. Sunday.

1100 Chicago

Robbers attempted to remove money from the cash register at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 6:35 a.m. Sunday.

BATTERY

829 Foster

Kevin W. Yao, 22, of 829 Foster St., was arrested at that address at 1:06 a.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

2100 Dobson

Computer hardware, software, clothes, and tools were taken from a 2006 Ford in the 2100 block of Dobson Street between 4 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

300 Sherman

A burglar gained access to a 2021 Mercedes in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue via an unlocked door around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Nothing was reported taken.

100 Callan

Someone pried open the front passenger door to enter a 2020 Hyundai in the 100 block of Callan Avenue between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Nothing was reported taken.

100 Custer

A 2004 Lexus was entered between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Custer Avenue. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

800 Hull

Someone damaged the rear passenger window of a 2010 Hyundai in the 800 block of Hull Terrace around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

DRUGS

7500 Clark

Jerrard J. Miller, 35, of 4500 189th St., Country Club Hills, was arrested at 7500 N. Clark St., Chicago, at 12:35 a.m. Saturday and charged with possession of cannabis.

OTHER

601 South Boulevard

Kevin Hicks, 35, of 11253 S. Kolmar Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 601 South Boulevard at 9:57 p.m. Thursday and charged with possession of alcohol in public. He is due in court on May 11 at 9 a.m.

SHOTS HEARD

700 Dodge

Gunshots were reported in the 700 block of Dodge Avenue at 10:28 p.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Bridge at McCormick

Gunshots were reported at Bridge Street and McCormick Boulevard at 8:24 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

200 Richmond

A tan 2019 Kia was taken from the 200 block of Richmond Avenue between 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:08 a.m. Sunday.

1300 Fowler

A red 2023 Chevrolet was taken from the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue between 11:06 p.m. Wednesday and 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Dartmouth at Sheridan

A 2011 Porsche was taken from Dartmouth Place and Sheridan Road between 1:30 p.m. and 3:26 p.m. Friday.

1600 Cleveland

Someone attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a 2002 Toyota in the 1600 block of Cleveland Street between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday.

1700 Oak

Items were removed from the bedroom of a residence in the 1700 block of Oak Avenue between April 16 and Friday.

1900 Dempster

Alcoholic products were taken from the Valli Produce grocery store in the 1900 block of Dempster Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.

1600 Benson

An unsecured electric wheel chair was taken from the 1600 block of Benson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

1600 Dodge

An unsecured iPhone 12 Pro and various credit cards were stolen at Evanston Township High School, in the 1600 block of Dodge Avenue, around 11 a.m. Friday.

2200 Central

A package containing credit and debit cards that had been delivered to a residence in the 2200 block of Central Street was stolen around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC

2650 Ridge

Ting Dong, 22, of 400 W. 61st St., New York City, was arrested at 2650 Ridge Ave. at 9:33 a.m. on April 14 and charged with driving under the influence. He is due in court on May 10 at 9 a.m.

1131 Ridge

Oludare Oludayo Ayinla, 47, of 2115 Darrow Ave., was arrested at 1131 Ridge Ave. at 8:10 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. A court date has been set for June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

7578 Western

Alexander Chourio-Zambrano, Jr., 30, of 5239 W. Nelson St., Chicago, was arrested at 7578 N. Western Ave., Chicago, at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

