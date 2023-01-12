Someone stole cash at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue. This among the stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

300 Chicago

Someone forced their way into the management building at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday by breaking a window. It was not immediately known if anything was taken. Later that day, officials noted, around 6 a.m., that about $200 cash had been taken from an employee’s desk.

1000 Garnett

A burglar gained entry to an unsecured residence in the 1000 block of Garnett Place between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and stole some clothing.

1700 Orrington

A bag and its contents were taken from an unlocked 2012 Infiniti in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue between 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.

2200 Ridge

A burglar gained entry to an unsecured apartment in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, ransacked several rooms, and took electronics and clothing.

800 Emerson

An unlocked residence in the 800 block of Emerson Street provided a means for a burglar to enter and steal some clothing around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

300 Sherman

A burglar gained entry to a residence in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday by using a brick to break the glass on the front door. Among items found missing were a purse and its contents.

BATTERY

2015 Ridge

Jennifer Marie Bucholz, 42, of 2015 Ridge Ave., was arrested at that address at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic battery.

1640 Chicago

Nino Harris, 44, address unknown, was arrested at 1640 Chicago Avenue at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1300 McDaniel

Someone threw a brick through the window of a residence in the 1300 block of McDaniel Avenue between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday.

2000 Ridge

Someone damaged property inside a residence in the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

1800 Darrow

A fence was damaged at a residence in the 1800 block of Darrow Avenue between 8 a.m. on Dec. 30 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 5.

300 Chicago

Someone cracked a window on the front door of a residence in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue between 12:30 p.m. and 1:04 p.m. Wednesday.

1524 Mulford

Tiffany R. Martin, 32, of 605 N. LaVergne Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1524 Mulford St. at 9:05 p.m. Monday and charged with criminal damage to property. Later that hour, she was arrested at 1454 Elmwood Ave. and charged with battery.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1128 Chicago

Angel Flores-Najera, 57, of 1226 Harvard Terrace, was arrested at 1128 Chicago Ave. at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal trespass.

GRAFFITI

Ridge at Lincoln

Graffiti was located on a traffic control box at Ridge Avenue and Lincoln Street at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday.

SHOTS HEARD

Ridge at Oakton

Gunshots were reported at Ridge Avenue and Oakton Street at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

2400 Howard

Merchandise was taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street at 11:30 a.m. Monday and alcoholic products at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday.

800 Forest

A red 2001 Honda CR-V was stolen from the 800 block of Forest Avenue between 11:50 p.m. Sunday and 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

500 Michigan

Someone unsuccessfully tried to steal a blue 2021 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle from the 500 block of Michigan Avenue between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 4:58 a.m. Wednesday.

1800 Maple

A red 2020 Nissan Altima that was rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, in the 1800 block of Maple Avenue, was reported as a stolen vehicle Wednesday when it was not returned to the rental service.

TRAFFIC

900 Chicago

Evelyn Aquino Alvarez Xiomara, 50, of 1610 W. Granville Ave., was arrested at 900 Chicago Ave. at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1100 Greenleaf

Thomas Aaron Meister, 34, of 2122 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1100 Greenleaf St. at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

