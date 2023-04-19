After a hiatus of several weeks, two catalytic converter thefts have made an appearance on the daily crime bulletin Wednesday from Evanston police.

THEFT

Madison at Asbury

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2012 Toyota Prius on Madison Street at Asbury Avenue on Wednesday around 2 a.m.

1100 Maple

A catalytic converter was recently removed from a Toyota Prius while parked in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue.

100 Clyde

An attempt to steal a 2024 Toyota from the 100 block of Clyde Avenue was unsuccessful Monday after damage was sustained to the vehicle’s steering column.

800 Washington

An Apple iPad and cell phone, delivered separately to a residence in the 800 block of Washington Street since Christmas, were reported stolen.

800 Emerson

Packages that had been delivered to a residence in the 800 block of Emerson Street between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday were reported stolen.

2200 Oakton

Merchandise was reported stolen from Home Depot, in the 2200 block of Oakton Street, around 2 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY

2650 Ridge

Myron D. Coleman, 47, address unknown, was arrested at 2650 Ridge Ave. at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery.

BURGLARY

400 Florence

Someone broke into a 2018 Mini Cooper in the 400 block of Florence Avenue between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday. Items inside had been moved, but nothing was reported stolen.

GRAFFITI

2600 Sheridan

Graffiti was discovered on the break wall at Lighthouse Beach at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

