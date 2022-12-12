The non-profit Paws and Claws animal rescue group has announced plans to open a cat adoption center in Evanston next spring.

Executive Director Ashlynn Boyce says the new cat adoption center at 829 Chicago Ave. will be a hub for education, resources and adoptions — and for gatherings of cat lovers. The storefront at 829 Chicago Ave. in a 2021 Google Maps image.

The group was founded in 2020 and claims to have saved nearly 1,000 animals since then.

“We have grown so quickly,” Boyce says, “and have hit a point where we really just need a space to continue moving forward.”

“This center will allow us to be much more efficient, benefiting the animals and cutting costs,” she added.

Paws and Claws focuses on rescuing cats who are traditionally overlooked and are at high risk of euthanasia, such as black cats, FIV-positive felines, orphaned neonatal kittens and under-socialized/shy cats.

Boyce says the group serves resident of Chicago as well as Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette and other North Shore suburbs.

The organization is currently fundraising to cover the $400,000 cost of building out the planned adoption center.