This rushing the court (or field) thing is starting to feel pretty familiar for the students at Northwestern University.

A couple of weeks ago, the student section poured onto the playing surface at Ryan Field after the Wildcats won their 6th game, and became bowl-eligible.

Then, on Friday night, the students were at it again, racing onto the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena as the ‘Cats upset the #1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, 92-88 in overtime.

The teams were tied at 76 at the conclusion of regulation play.

Northwestern is now 6-1, after the victory in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Purdue is 7-1.

Maybe it has something to do with David Braun.

How, you ask? David Braun (holding trophy) is honored as Big Ten football Coach of the Year.

Well, the first-year football coach was at Welsh-Ryan for the basketball game, and received his trophy as Big Ten football coach of the year. So perhaps he was a good luck charm.

Or maybe it has something to do with Purdue.

The Boilermakers were NU’s football opponent last month when students rushed the field.

Purdue was the opponent again on Friday night, in basketball.

And, the last time Northwestern defeated a #1-rated basketball team was this past February, against … you guessed it … Purdue.