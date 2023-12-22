This time of year, two things overwhelm everything: the holiday season, and the pervasive darkness that necessitates street lighting as early as 4:30 p.m.

But, Thursday night at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Evanstonians gathered to celebrate the Winter Solstice, which marks the beginning of longer, brighter days.

The event was primarily presented by The EcoVoice Project, with additional sponsorship from the church, Climate Action Evanston, Interfaith Action of Evanston and the Evanston Public Library.

EcoVoice’s mission statement on its website says that the organization “uses music and interdisciplinary collaboration to inform, connect and inspire people to act for environmentally just causes.” The group has events and concerts planned throughout the year.

Kirsten Hedegaard, the director of EcoVoice, and wife of Andrew Lewis, choir director at St. Luke’s, said that the Solstice is “an important date to connect with nature…to recognize the immense power of the earth.”

She said that it has been celebrated across many cultures as a nature tradition that is part of the earth’s annual cycle, though it is not widely observed in the United States outside of some Native American communities.

The winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere occurs when tilt of the earth as it rotates the sun has shifted the furthest south it will reach all year — directly over the Tropic of Capricorn at 23.5 degrees south of the equator.

That gives us the shortest day, and longest night, of the year and marks the beginning of astronomical winter. The Solstice this year occurred at 9:27 p.m. Thursday. Credit: Desiree Shannon

At that moment, the celebration at St. Luke’s was at its halfway point. Lights were dimmed in the church, and everyone present was invited to engage in silent contemplation before the program resumed.

The event consisted of readings and music mostly from EchoVoice musicians. The audience was invited to sing a verse during a couple of the catchier song selections.

Flutist Emma Hospelhorn said, “The Solstice can feel like the darkest time of the year when there’s so little sun. Its nice to get together with other people” and experience Solstice as a renewal. She said that music can make Solstice celebrations more beautiful.

Another musician, Ian Maksin, a cellist, said that he would probably attend the event even if he wasn’t participating in it. “I really like the idea of community spiritual events,” he said. He added that such celebrations bring people together and “creates a good vibe.”

After the program, the audience took time to sample some wassail, and engage in Solstice-themed crafts. Hedegaard said that she hopes the event becomes an annual tradition in Evanston. “It seems like a good time to have a music celebration…I also think people really enjoy celebrating the Solstice.”