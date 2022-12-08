A 2016 Chevrolet was vandalized with stickers. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

800 Davis

A 63-year-old Wilmette man who told police he regularly parks his 2016 Chevrolet in a business parking space in the 800 block of Davis Street complained that someone was posting stickers containing foul language on his vehicle daily and that recently someone was scratching the vehicle with metal keys. The police report recorded the time of the latest such incident as 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.

800 Judson

The glass on the rear door of a residence in the 800 block of Judson Avenue was broken shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

2108 Dewey

Courvizier Anderson, 24, of 2108 Dewey Ave. was arrested at that address at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday and charged with knowingly damaging property.

ASSAULT

1740 Grey

Damian V. Myles, 41, of 1930 Darrow Ave., was arrested at 1740 Grey Ave. at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

BATTERY

2650 Ridge

Emma J. Findley, 42, address unknown, was arrested at 2650 Ridge Ave. at 8 a.m. Wednesday and charged with battery. About an hour later, she was arrested at 1925 Green Bay Road on a similar charge.

BURGLARY

1457 Ridge

Leonel Dario Espinal, 38, address unknown, was arrested at 1457 Ridge Ave. at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday and charged with residential burglary.

1500 Cleveland

A burglar gained entry to a residence in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street

at 4:39 p.m. on Dec. 1 by using a key. The suspect then stole a computer.

1800 Ashland

A burglar gained access to a residential garage in the 1800 block of Ashland Avenue through an unlocked door and left with tools and a bicycle by using a garage door opener.

900 Harvard

Someone attempted to enter a residence in the 900 block of Harvard Terrace at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday. Nothing was reported missing.

THEFT

1000 Sherman

Someone removed the license plate from a Toyota parked in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday.

2100 Dempster

A rented U-Haul vehicle was reported stolen when it was not returned to the U-Haul facility in the 2100 block of Dempster Street on Tuesday. It was later recovered in Vernon Hills.

900 Dodge

Cosmetics were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

1200 Howard

Stolen keys were used to take a red 2018 Hyundai Elantra from the 1200 block of Howard Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. Sunday.

600 Brummel

A bicycle was taken from the common area of a residential building in the 600 block of Brummel Street between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

440 Dodge

Felipe Moreno-Rubio, 55, of 7256 N. Bell Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 440 Dodge Ave. at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: