Sheridan Road was blocked off to traffic along a portion of the Northwestern University campus Monday morning. Credit: Jeff Hirsh

The closure was to facilitate the removal by helicopter of equipment from the roof of the Technological Institute at 2145 Sheridan Road.

The project was still underway as of 10:30 a.m., but was expected to wrap up by noon.

The road was closed to auto, bike and pedestrian traffic from Noyes to Haven streets.

The CTA shifted Route 201 bus service onto Orrington Avenue from Lincoln to Foster streets during the construction activity.