GW Properties, which has brought new life to the Church Street Plaza development in downtown Evanston since acquiring it in 2021, has listed the movie theater and retail complex for sale.

No price is included in the JLL listing for the property.

GW Properties acquired the full-block building housing the theater complex at 1705 Maple Ave. along with adjacent properties at 1700 Maple Ave. and 900 Church St. in late 2021 as the pandemic was devastating retail businesses, and the complex was just 50% occupied.

The purchase price was just under $30 million. Seller SCG Church Street Plaza LLC had bought the complex in 2013 for just over $70 million.

Last year GW Properties sold the row of ground floor storefronts at 900 Church St. in June for $4.7 million to a Birmingham, Alabama, based firm and the 1700 Maple Ave. building in March to tenant Northwestern Medicine for $13.2 million.

Development of the complex by Arthur Hill & Co. as part of the city’s Research Park district was completed in 2000.

By a year after acquiring the property, GW Properties principal Mitch Goltz said the development was almost fully leased.

The complex has seen the reopening of 12-screens of the theater complex under the AMC brand, the launch of a Sky Zone indoor entertainment park in what had been the rest of the original 18-screen theater space and the opening of other venues, including the Egg Harbor restaurant in the former Terra & Vine storefront.