Springfield Missionary Baptist Church will distribute food bags and provide information for the homeless and those experiencing food insecurity Thursday morning.

A representative of Connections or the Homeless will be on hand to answer questions about home foreclosures, utility help and food insecurity during the event, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church at 1801 Emerson St.

Lula Smith, who heads the church’s Run for Jesus group that’s been providing assistance to the homeless for 11 years, says the group will also be accepting donations for the program on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

They’re seeking items ranging from prepackaged crackers and cookies and small bags of chips to wet naps, bottled water and socks.

For more information, call 847-328-9778.