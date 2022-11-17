A more-than-a-century-old church in downtown Evanston will “incorporate … the original building color palette” of exposed brick, according to the developer and based on new artwork depicting the project.

Work has been under way for some time to turn the 1910-vintage Sojourner Covenant Church, 1101 Church St., into seven townhouse-like units, with a new, 23 unit apartment building in the back, where the former parsonage and a parking lot were located.

In providing the new artwork, developer Chris Dillion, of Campbell Coyle Real Estate, said the church was built with “unpainted, exposed common brick, little ornamentation, arched windows, and a pointed opening at the main entrance.”

Dillion adds that the church was renovated and repainted around 1950, including painted wood ornamentation, changes to the openings, and new metal and rooftop work.

The new residential development, called Lodge Evanston, will expose the original openings, Dillion said, plus add some new ones.

Old stained glass windows can be seen as redevelopment work is under way.

“The modest number of new openings,” he added, “serve the building’s evolving function.”

The once-vibrant church was founded by Swedish immigrants, but was down to 25 members when the building closed in 2018.

Currently off the tax rolls, developers say the new project will add $135,000 a year in property tax revenue. A few of the project with the new-construction units in the foreground.

The “adaptive reuse” of the church as a place to live should be ready to welcome residents next fall.

Market rate rents are expected to range from $1,500 for the smallest units to $3,800 for the largest.