The circuit breaker box at a parking garage in downtown Evanston was found damaged. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from city police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1200 Chicago

A circuit breaker box at the parking garage in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue was damaged between midnight Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

300 Ridge

Someone damaged the ice machine at Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

GRAFFITI

800 Davis

Graffiti was discovered at a grocery store in the 800 block of Davis Street around 1:30 p.m. on April 19.

OTHER

1801 Brown

Jose M. Munoz-Ruiz, 50, of 618 Callan Ave., was arrested at 1801 Brown Ave. at 11:27 a.m. Monday and charged with violating an order of protection.

THEFT

800 Seward

A package containing clothing that was delivered to a residence in the 800 block of Seward Street was stolen between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

300 Ridge

Clothing and documents left unattended at Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, were stolen around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

1600 Sherman

Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

100 Asbury

Merchandise was taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TRAFFIC

1901 Dempster

Selalah K. Scott-Pettway, 21, of 1729 Leland Ave., was arrested at 1901 Dempster St. at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence. A court date has been set for May 24 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

