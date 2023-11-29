Evanston’s City Council this week adopted a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the city on a 6-3 vote.

The vote came after a mix of public comment for and against the ban.

Emmitt T. Williams III, pastor of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Evanston, opposed the ban, saying that people addicted to tobacco would still purchase flavored tobacco products elsewhere.

“We all have to live with the decisions that we make,” Williams said.

He proposed instead banning just flavored vape products that have proved especially attractive to teens — rather than interfering with the choices of adult tobacco users.

Williams was joined in oppositions by several representatives of tobacco retailers.

But representatives of several health groups spoke in favor of the ban.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) who had proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored vapes to the Human Services Committee in June, spoke against the more extensive ban this week.

Reid, who has been unsuccessfully pushing to legalize hookah bars in the city — which use flavored tobacco products — said that if all the items covered by the new ordinance were to be banned, “Why not ban tobacco sales completely.” Ike Ogbo.

The city’s health director, Ike Ogbo, replied that it would be a great idea to ban all tobacco sales, but that wasn’t what was in the ordinance before the council.

Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) suggested that city staff should have met with the trade organization representing the tobacco retailers before voting on the ordinance.

But efforts by Reid and Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) to delay a vote failed, and the ordinance was adopted 6-3, with Reid, Suffredin and Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) voting against it.