Records provided by the City of Evanston indicate more than twice as many new storefront businesses have opened in Evanston so far this year as have closed.

The report, presented to the Economic Development Committee Wednesday night, says 33 such businesses have opened and just 13 had closed through the end of November.

More than 42% of the businesses that have opened serve food or liquor. There were also three hair stylists, two massage therapists and such diverse categories as an auto supply store and a cat shelter among the new businesses in town.

More than half of the businesses that closed were restaurants, bakeries or wine shops. The city also lost three personal care businesses and one cleaners.

The city report also indicates that 32 new home-based businesses have opened in Evanston this year — with only one home-business reported to have closed.

But the city’s economic development director, Paul Zalmezak, says the tally of shuttered home-based businesses probably substantially understates the failure rate — because, while officials can see from walking town that storefront businesses have closed, its not likely to learn about the closure of many home-based businesses until next spring, when annual business license renewals are due.

At this time a year ago the city reported that 28 new storefront businesses had opened in 2022 in Evanston and seven had closed. So this year’s performance is roughly on pace with last year.