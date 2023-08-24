Evanston City Manager Luke Stowe tells Evanston Now that housing has been found for a homeless person who’d been camping on a downtown street corner this summer and the encampment site was cleared on Thursday. A closeup of the freshly cleared encampment area on Thursday. Credit: Joe Rocheleau

Abdul H. Muhammad had complained about his situation during public comment at Monday night’s Human Services Committee meeting. Abdul Muhammad, speaking during public comment at Monday night’s Human Services Committee meeting.

Stowe says city staff “identified a housing solution in collaboration with Mr. Muhammad on Tuesday, and he moved into that option on Wednesday.”

Muhammad, Stowe adds, “granted the city permission to remove his items, which occurred on Thursday.”

Stowe says the city “is actively working with partners” to find a similar solution for a much larger encampment at the Howard Street CTA station and for a couple of smaller encampments around the city.

Evanston’s clearance of the Clark and Benson encampment follows by one day the issuance of audit report by the Chicago Inspector General’s office which generally praised that city’s outreach to encampments of people experiencing homelessness.

Stowe says, “The process in Chicago considers dignity and respect, and we follow a similar process in Evanston. Our goal has always been to resolve any encampments in a safe, humane and legal manner.”