With Evanston half-way through the four year term of the current City Council, it’s time to take a look at what council members have accomplished so far.

We start the review with a look at how the council has addressed issues regarding personal behavior — what Evanstonians are, and are not, allowed to do under the law.

Evanston Now has reviewed the 195 referrals — proposals for legislation — that council members, plus the mayor and city manager, have made since the start of the council’s term in May 2021.

We identified 24 items that deal with regulation of personal behavior and found that measures to reduce governmental restraints on behavior exceeded measures to increase such restrictions by a five-to-one margin.

Of the measures proposed, eight that reduce restrictions have been adopted along with one that increases restrictions.

Of the remaining 12 measures to reduce restrictions, six have seen no action yet, one is before a council committee, one has been sent back to committee by the council and four have either been rejected by the council or a committee or withdrawn by the sponsor.

Of the remaining three measures to increase restrictions, one has been introduced at council and the other two have seen no action yet.

Here’s a searchable table that lists the various proposals.

Of these two dozen proposals, 19 were advanced by Ald. Devon Reid (8th), two by Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) and one each by Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) and Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th).

Your evaluation of the merits of the various proposals may vary, but it’s clear that overall this Council has set a clear pattern of reducing restrictions on personal behavior.

Next in the series: Economic regulation