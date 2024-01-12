Some 454 descendants of persons who the City of Evanston says were victims of discrimination by the city learned Thursday night how soon they’ll get compensation.

A computerized drawing and celebration was held at Evanston Township High School to determine the payment order.

Until now recipients of the payments have been people, mostly over 70 years old, who lived in the time period between 1921 when the city adopted its first zoning code and 1969 when it enacted its second fair housing ordinance.

Most of those residents received home improvement loans of $25,000. As a result of a recent change in the program structure, the descendants will receive $25,000 cash payouts along with financial counselling.

Thursday’s Reparations Committee meeting included music, guest speakers and refreshments — giving it a celebratory air.

Committee member Bonnie Lockhart described historical contributions made by Black citizens in the face of racism at all levels of government, including the city.

Chairperson Robin Rue Simmons said segregation and racial disparities in Evanston stemmed from practices “that harmed our community in ways that we live with today,” saying city zoning laws were a major tool used to limit the presence and participation of Blacks in the city.

Dino Robinson, founder of the Shorefront Legacy Center, said some Evanston residents openly discussed in the press their intent to expel Black citizens from the area.

But the Black population kept growing with the city, and, Robinson said, Black activists and politicians began to push back against Jim Crow laws and policies that sought to dilute Black economic and political power, with some limited success.

Evanston’s reparations program is funded in part with a tax on cannabis sales, and John Adalpe, a co-owner of the OKAY Cannabis Dispensary, planned to open next month in the Evanston Gateway building at 100 Chicago Ave., said OKAY would be the first majority-minority owned business to participate in funding Evanston’s reparation’s effort.

Evanston in 2019 became the first community in the nation to adopt a reparations program, and Simmons said that, though many other communities have showed an interest in establishing reparations programs, only Evanston “has made this type of commitment.”

The city anticipates having funds to disburse reparation funds to at least 80 direct descendants this year.

Given the current mix of funding for the program from the cannabis sales and real estate transfer taxes, it could take roughly another seven years to finish making the payments.