City staff told Evanston’s Finance and Budget Committee Tuesday night that current projections show the city running a $20 million general fund deficit by 2025.

After two years of budget surpluses driven largely by receiving $43 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants, the punchbowl is being taken away.

The city has also benefited from sharp spending cutbacks at the start of the pandemic recommended by then City Manager Erika Storlie.

The City Council, which granted major pay hikes this year to keep unionized city workers on the job and approved a variety of expensive new programs, now is faced with projected deficits of nearly $9 million for this year, more than $16 million for 2024 and $20 million in 2025.

Given the size of the surplus built up during the pandemic years, the forecast suggests the city could get through 2024 by just drawing down the surplus and still end that year with more than the two months of reserves that Council policy calls for the city to maintain in the general fund.

The General Fund Forecast presented at the Finance and Budget Committee meeting Tuesday night.

But continuing that pattern for 2025 would see the city ending that year with only one month’s worth of reserves.

“That can’t be where we land,” Committee Chair David Livingston said, “We’re going to have to do better than that.”

Some use of the current fund balance surplus, or excess reserves, is possible, Livingston added, “but we can’t use all of the windfall in revenue from the last couple of years.”

The city has been living in a high inflation rate environment, and “all our expenses are subject to that,” Livingston said, adding that it may be time to consider an increase in the city’s property tax levy.

The committee also discussed, but reached no conclusion about whether to issue bonds this year to fund capital improvement projects.

Breaking with a long tradition of annual bond issuance for CIP projects, the city chose not to issue bonds last year, given its substantial budget surplus, and might be able to avoid issuing them again this year, if it chose to again spend surplus funds for the scheduled capital projects. Leslie McMillan.

Committee member Leslie McMillan suggested that, given the relatively high current interest rates on long-term bonds, that it also could make sense to fund the projects, at least temporarily, with short-term borrowing using the city’s bank line of credit, in hopes long term rates will decline in the near future.

The city’s chief financial officer, Hitesh Desai, said the current rate on 20 year bonds is running about 4.2% while borrowing from the bank variable interest rate line of credit would currently cost about 5.5%.

Desai added that with Cook County second installment property tax bills expected to be delivered four months late again this year, the city could need to tap the line of credit to cover that delay in revenue.

The committee is scheduled to meet again in two weeks, and Livingston said he hoped it would come to consensus about the bond debt question at that time.