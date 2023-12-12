The Evanston Fire Department today unveiled a new fire engine with a distinctive Northwestern University-inspired purple and white color scheme.

The university agreed two years ago to provide $800,000 to fund purchase of the new engine.

And Fire Chief Paul Polep says he started work shortly after that — meeting with firefighters at Fire Station #3 on Central Street where the new engine is housed — to come up with the new design concept for the engine — the latest of several fire and ambulance vehicles donated to the city by the university. Fire Chief Paul Polep, left, and NU President Michael Schill, center, at a ribbon cutting for the new engine.

“This is our way of showing gratitude to Northwestern for the continuous collaboration between our fire department and the university over the years,” Polep says. “We’re proud of how it turned out.”

Dave Davis, NU’s senior executive director for neighborhood and community relations, says the new truck “is a testament to our collaborative spirit and shared commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our entire community.”

The new engine replaces a 20-year-old vehicle in the city’s fleet.