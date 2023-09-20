The U.S. Forest Service has awarded Evanston an $802,500 grant to improve the health and sustainability of the urban forest in Evanston’s channel-side parks.
City officials say the grant, announced Wednesday, will cover a period of five years and will not require any additional financial commitment from the City beyond its regular operations.
The project targets parks along the North Shore Channel from Green Bay Road to Emerson Street.
The proposed work includes:
- Assessment and removal of hazardous trees to improve public safety and reduce potential risks.
- Comprehensive pruning of remaining trees to promote their health and longevity.
- Eradication of invasive buckthorn that threatens native species.
- Planting trees and shrubs to restore the urban forest.
The city says several community outreach activities will take place as a part of this project, including tree plantings, tree giveaways for private property and updated outreach materials.
This is great news! Investing in our urban forest has a much more direct impact on the environment and our climate then does banning plastic bags or implementing a bag tax. Other benefits include beautification of our streetscapes, provision of shade, and healthier air.
Planting new trees is only the beginning. Ongoing maintenance and care are key factors in the success of our urban forest. The city and homeowners alike are responsible for ensuring that newly planted trees are properly cared for, especially in the first 2 to 3 years of the planting. This includes watering, not hitting them with lawnmowers, and fertilization.
Are TreeKeeping courses/certifications still being offered? This used to be through Open Lands.
