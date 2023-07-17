The cycling advocacy group PeopleForBikes is out with a national ranking of the bikeability of cities, and it gives Evanston at least a passing grade.

The report says Evanston ranks 142nd out of 624 midsize cities for its bike-friendliness, putting us in the 77th percentile

Some of the hometowns of major universities that Evanston likes to compare itself with do considerably better while others fall quite a bit short of Evanston’s score, as shown in the table below.

And then there are other mid-size cities in Illinois that get painfully low scores from the bike group. A People for Bikes map of Evanston streets. Areas in orange are ones the group considers to be the most high-stress for cycling.

Some of Evanston’s neighboring communities — Skokie and Wilmette — were not included in the rankings and Chicago received a miserable score of 161 out of 163 large cities.

Chicago’s score was harmed, as it was last year, by its default 30 mile per hour speed limit on streets without bikeways — which the study rates as “unsafe” for cycling — even though StreetsBlog Chicago says many of the low-traffic side streets involved aren’t actually unsafe.

Axios Chicago notes that Mayor Brandon Johnson’s transition report calls for lowering Chicago’s default speed limit to 20 mph.