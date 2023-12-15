The minivan parked on Church Street downtown earlier this week had only one license plate, an out-of-date registration tag, plus a large device on the front windshield making it impossible to see out of the front.

That device, known as a “Barnacle,” because it sticks like the nautical creature that attaches itself to boats, is put on a car by the City if the vehicle has three or more unpaid parking tickets.

Also known as an “immobilizer,” the Barnacle cannot be removed until the car owner pays the outstanding tickets, along with a fee. If not paid within 48 hours, the vehicle will be towed, and towing plus impound charges will be added before the car is released.

So far this year, removing the Barnacles (or a device called the “boot,” which locks up the wheels) has brought in about $350,000 in “outstanding citation revenue,” according to City spokesperson Jessica Mayo.

But Mayo notes there are still 15,230 outstanding tickets from the past 12 months, worth $1,138,134.

The city collects about $3 million a year in parking ticket fines.

The city has averaged about 70 immobilized vehicles per month, with about 15 percent getting the boot attached to the wheels. The rest are stuck with a Barnacle.

Mayo says the city utilizes a boot when “a Barnacle cannot be installed due to the windshield condition or the size of the vehicle.” A car is also booted if the windshield is snowy or icy, or if the vehicle owner “owes a large sum of tickets for an elongated period.”

According to a notice placed on the driver’s side window of the car on Church Street, once a vehicle owner pays what’s owed, they will be provided with a code used to release whatever device is on your vehicle.

If the Barnacle or boot are not returned, or returned broken, the car owner will have to pay for a replacement.

Parking tickets have different fines, depending on the violation. A citation for an expired meter is $25.

The immobilization fee is $125.

The towing and/or impound fees are charged by the private towing company that does the work for the city.

It is possible to contest tickets or related fees through the city’s Parking Services Division.