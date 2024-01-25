The City of Evanston Thursday publicly launched work on a new comprehensive plan and zoning code — the first such effort in nearly a quarter century.

The initial public meeting on the project is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the Parasol Room at the Civic Center and online.

The City Council last July approved a $750,000 contract with a team of consultants led by HDR Inc. to develop the new documents.

The City’s current comprehensive plan was approved in 2000, and the current zoning code dates to 1993.

Mayor Daniel Biss, in a statement, called the project “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of our community” that will have “a huge impact on our community’s progress toward affordability, sustainability, and equity.”

Envision Evanston 2045 is expected to include a vision statement, goals and strategies, as well as a new zoning code that implements the community vision developed during the planning process.

It’s expected to address issues including land use, transportation, affordable housing, sustainability, racial justice, economic development, fiscal responsibility and public health.

More information about the project is available online.

Question: What buildings constructed under the current zoning code are missing from the image at the top of the story? Let us know in the comments.