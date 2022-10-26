They say that life’s a beach.

But just as improving life can be a challenge, so is improving a sandy stretch of lakefront.

That’s the costly reality facing Evanston, as portions of the Lake Michigan beachfront have been eaten up by rising waters, impacting not only the beaches, but also parkland nearby.

In 2020, the city installed temporary fixes for $750,000 … rocks and sandbags … along a mile and a half of beaches, to minimize erosion and prevent rising waters from inundating parks. Beachfront flooding at Elliot Park, 2020.

But temporary fixes are just that … short-term.

City Engineer Lara Biggs said “the temporary repairs are about stablization for a few years.”

So on Tuesday night at the downtown library, city officials and consultants laid out the issues with a series of pictures and charts, and asked members of the public what they like best about Evanston’s lakefront, what they’d like to see change over years to come, and what should be kept. Citizens review potential lakefront improvement options.

There’s little disagreement that action is needed, although what action at what location is still uncertain.

City resident Holly Robinson said “parks were created to give city dwellers access to nature and a respite from city life.”

She called Evanston’s beaches and lakefront parks “one of the city’s greatest assets.”

Ald. Melissa Wynne, whose 3rd Ward includes part of the lakefront, said “it’s critical that we do something to figure out a way to hold on to the shoreline.”

The 1st Ward also goes along the lake. Ald. Claire Kelly said “a lot of areas can be explored to make the lakefront more enjoyable.” Kelly said improvements could help lure more visitors from out of town, who would then spend money at Evanston restaurants and shops.

Over the past decade, the city’s consultants said, Lake Michigan has gone from record low levels in 2012-13 to record highs in 2020-21.

While the waters have receded a bit, allowing a little less urgency, there’s still little doubt that a long-term problem, made worse by climate change, will not just disappear.

Eight beaches or parks are under consideration for repairs. From north to south they are sites at the Water Treatment Plant, the newly reopened Dog Beach, Greenwood Beach, the Dempster Street Launch Facility, Elliot Park, Lee Street Beach, and the Sheridan Road Revetment ( a revement is a rock barrier).

About thirty people went from photo board to photo board, placing sticky notes with comments on various options, such as putting in an offshore reef, or having a boardwalk, among others. One of the suggestions posted during Tuesday night’s meeting about the future of the lakefront.

Pamela Ferdinand, a science journalist, was not overly thrilled with any of the concepts, calliing instead for the use of more natural components, such as plants which absorb water , and installing sidewalks which are permeable rather than those which create runoff.

“The more hardened a shorline is,” Ferdinand said, “the worse you make it.”

Over the next year or so, the city’s consultants will review the input and come up with proposals and preliminary engineering plans.

That review includes survey responses from 1,300 Evanstonians.

Then the really tough part begins, at least for City Council, which has to decide what to do, and where to get the money.

While some federal funds might be available, the total price tag for all the work is just a guess right now, a guess no one wants to make without hearing from the consultants.

Even then, it could take years to get it all accomplished.

“The odds of us fixing everything are very very small,” said Biggs.

“But this is a start.”