City Council members heard a litany of calls for increased spending at a special meeting Monday night.

But there was a possible ray of budget sunshine when City Manager Luke Stowe announced that Evanston has been chosen to participate in a program from the Government Finance Officers Association called “Putting Assets to Work.”

It will be one of four communities in a second cohort of the program. The others are Austin and Sugar Land, Texas, and Mount Vernon, New York.

Stowe says that the cities in the first cohort, which launched in summer 2022, are seeing new revenues and other community benefits — including affordable housing.

The program is designed to help cities figure out how to how to generate value by more fully utilizing city property and structures.

But any results from that program won’t realized until after next year’s city budget is adopted. Robert Bush

At the special meeting focused on the city’s capital improvement program, Robert Bush, head of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board, said the city needs to:

Rebuild 11 parks over the next five years that have seen no substantial improvements for more than a quarter century.

Add staff to design park improvements and manage projects.

Create dedicated pickleball courts in the city.

Renovate the ecology center and the damaged Bent Park fieldhouse.

Create dog parks at Clark Square and Grey Park.

Upgrade the gym at the Chandler-Newberger Center.

Add restrooms at various city parks.

Add amenities to Beck Park.

Fund kitchen renovations at the Levy Center.

City Engineer Lara Biggs said the proposed park improvements just for next year would cost nearly $11 million with recreation facility upgrades costing another $2.9 million

And Biggs repeated the message that the city will need to spend nearly $10 million next year — as much as a quarter billion dollars within the next few years — to upgrade or replace four key city facilities — the civic center, police-fire headquarters, the service center and the cultural arts center.

So far, decades of debate about the future of the Civic Center — and years of concern about the other facilities — have failed to yield any clear direction about what to do with them.

Overall, Biggs says, staff is proposing $111 million in capital improvement projects for 2024 — but with the understanding that that list will have to be trimmed — with some of the work deferred to future years — because the city lacks the staff to implement all those project next year. Devon Reid.

Unless the city can find ways to generate more revenue from its existing facilities — or reduce expenses by selling off some assets — tax and fee increases are the likely response to the cost pressures.

And as the meeting drew to a close, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) promoted several of his revenue schemes — from charging for parking at recreation centers to imposing a license fee on self-checkout kiosks in stores.

The city manager is scheduled to release a proposed budget for 2024 early next month.