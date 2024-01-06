A report to be presented to Evanston’s City Council Monday says Evanstonians are continuing to make progress in reducing their production of greenhouse gases that contribut to global warming.

The analysis says total output of carbon dioxide equivalents was reduced by 5% in 2022 from the prior year and is down 48% from 2005 levels.

About a fifth of the year-over-year reduction is due to a slight increase in the city’s purchase of renewable energy credits. Those credits, which weren’t in use in 2005, account for about a quarter of the total drop in emissions reported by the city since then.

Use of such credits has been controversial, with critics saying they exaggerate the progress being made toward achieving climate goals.

The greatest progress since 2005 has been made in reducing greenhouse gases emitted from transportation.

It was not clear from the report how much of that shift is attributable to improvements in automotive fuel efficiency or to the adoption of electric vehicles. But Cara Pratt, the city’s sustainability and resilience coordinator, says total miles traveled in automobiles has increased.

“An overall decrease in personal vehicle use is necessary, coupled with an increase in alternative and micro-transportation, to reach Evanston’s emission reduction targets,” Pratt says.

The report says carbon dioxide production from natural gas use in residential, commercial and industrial settings increased in 2022 compared to its levels in 2021 and 2005.

She is urging the city council to take three steps this year in response to that.

Adopt the new Illinois Stretch Energy Code under which the state legislature has authorized municipalities to adopt tougher energy efficiency standards for commercial and residential buildings.

Adopt a new Building Performance Standards ordinance. The city is already a member of the National BPS Coalition.

Develop an ordinance that would phase out new natural gas connections.

The idea of banning new natural gas hookups has at least been on the back burner at the city for the past year. But it may major legal roadblocks.

Similar bans elsewhere have been challenged by the restaurant industry and other groups, and earlier this week a federal appeals court in California declined to rehear a case in which the California Restaurant Association successfully challenged the first-in-the-nation ban on new natural gas hookups adopted by Berkeley in 2019.

The court said the city had “waded into a domain preempted by Congress.”

At least for the 11 western states in the 9th Circuit, that appears to mean such gas bans are no longer legal.