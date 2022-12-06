The City of Evanston Tuesday announced a roadmap to address issues raised in a report by a group of Black employees.

The roadmap provides a framework for addressing by the end of January issues raised by staff, including pay disparity, human resources practices, racial equity and anti-oppression initiatives and training.

City Manager Luke Stowe says the city is committed “to ensuring an inclusive, equitable and healthy work environment for all of our employees.”

He says the Evanston YWCA Equity Institute staff is assisting in developing the roadmap, training curriculum and implementation steps and that senior staff will attend a two day Beyond Diversity training session offered by Cradle to Career later this month.

Stowe has also asked the City Council to allocate $200,000 in the 2023 budget for training, consulting and related items.

In addition to holding a series of meetings with representatives from the employee group, all city staff will be invited to attend listening sessions led by a third-party consultant to gather concerns, feedback and complaints.

Stowe says that in addition to other actions, the city will research additional employee benefits, including tuition reimbursement, enhanced wellness programs and career planning and consider the creation of a leadership academy for new and aspiring organizational leader.

It will also hire an outside racial equity and anti-oppression consultant to provide training, guidance and best practices.