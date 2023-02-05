Amid soaring food prices, Evanston alders Monday will consider adding a tax on the bags shoppers use to carry their purchases home from the grocery story.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports supermarket food prices rose 11.8% last year and predicts they will rise another 8% this year.

The city’s Human Services Committee is scheduled to consider two different flavors of a bag tax and ban plan that’s been working its way through the bureaucratic process for several months and a related set of staff recommendations.

Last month the full City Council sent the more aggressive version of the plan back to committee, after hearing numerous complaints from local business owners.

But that version is still up for consideration by the committee Monday night, along with a modified version that incorporates changes suggested by alders at last month’s meeting:

Original version Alternate

version Staff

recommendation Tax per bag 15-cents 10-cents A tax Applies to All retailers Stores larger than 10,000 square feet Stores larger than 10,000 square feet Exempts None Restaurants, non-chain-store organizations Restaurants, non-chain-store organizations Ban single use plastic point-of-sale bags

and plastic produce bags in covered stores starting April 1, 2024 June 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 Require that paper point-of-sale bags in covered stores be made of 40% post-consumer recycled content starting April 1, 2024 June 1, 2023 [Postpone action] Ban plastic non-compostable produce bags in all businesses NA Jan. 1, 2025 [Postpone action]

Both versions of the proposed ordinance contain exemptions for certain types of bags — including:

Bags provided by a pharmacist to hold prescription drugs.

Newspaper bags.

Bags to package loose produce, hardware and similar items.

Bags containing frozen foods, meat or fish, prepared foods or bakery goods.

Both versions also exempt from the tax bags used to carry items purchased with funds from government food assistance programs.

The staff recommendation suggests that discussion of some bag rules be postponed for a year until the city’s sustainability and resilience division staff has increased, as called for in the 2023 budget, and until there is “greater distance from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Proposals staff wants to put on the shelf temporarily include a communitywide bag tax, community wide plastic bag ban and communitywide ban on all single use plastics.

Environmental activists argue that residents should favor reusable cloth bags rather than paper or plastic bags — which they claim are ultimately more costly because of their impact on the environment.