Amid soaring food prices, Evanston alders Monday will consider adding a tax on the bags shoppers use to carry their purchases home from the grocery story.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports supermarket food prices rose 11.8% last year and predicts they will rise another 8% this year.
The city’s Human Services Committee is scheduled to consider two different flavors of a bag tax and ban plan that’s been working its way through the bureaucratic process for several months and a related set of staff recommendations.
Last month the full City Council sent the more aggressive version of the plan back to committee, after hearing numerous complaints from local business owners.
But that version is still up for consideration by the committee Monday night, along with a modified version that incorporates changes suggested by alders at last month’s meeting:
|Original version
|Alternate
version
|Staff
recommendation
|Tax per bag
|15-cents
|10-cents
|A tax
|Applies to
|All retailers
|Stores larger than 10,000 square feet
|Stores larger than 10,000 square feet
|Exempts
|None
|Restaurants, non-chain-store organizations
|Restaurants, non-chain-store organizations
|Ban single use plastic point-of-sale bags
and plastic produce bags in covered stores starting
|April 1, 2024
|June 1, 2023
|April 1, 2023
|Require that paper point-of-sale bags in covered stores be made of 40% post-consumer recycled content starting
|April 1, 2024
|June 1, 2023
|[Postpone action]
|Ban plastic non-compostable produce bags in all businesses
|NA
|Jan. 1, 2025
|[Postpone action]
Both versions of the proposed ordinance contain exemptions for certain types of bags — including:
- Bags provided by a pharmacist to hold prescription drugs.
- Newspaper bags.
- Bags to package loose produce, hardware and similar items.
- Bags containing frozen foods, meat or fish, prepared foods or bakery goods.
Both versions also exempt from the tax bags used to carry items purchased with funds from government food assistance programs.
The staff recommendation suggests that discussion of some bag rules be postponed for a year until the city’s sustainability and resilience division staff has increased, as called for in the 2023 budget, and until there is “greater distance from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Proposals staff wants to put on the shelf temporarily include a communitywide bag tax, community wide plastic bag ban and communitywide ban on all single use plastics.
Environmental activists argue that residents should favor reusable cloth bags rather than paper or plastic bags — which they claim are ultimately more costly because of their impact on the environment.
Why does Evanston hate the middle class so much? As soon as my daughter graduates, we are out of here. This town is too expensive.
They don’t hate you- they just want your money. We’ve an activist council that has a socialist, wealth redistribution agenda. Business owners & successful professionals are the target. Robin Hood syndrome in the service of revenge.
This is a good example of a tone deaf government.
What problem does this actually solve? We’re not going to solve climate by nickel and diming consumers with more tax.
Even the academics hired by Chicago to produce the studies to justify these bag taxes include small print statements that no definitive environmental benefit claim may result from this type of legislation. Why is that?
While they make observational claims that certain types of checkout bag use may have declined bag sales have increased. Seems people began purchasing many more trash bags, doggie care bags, and other items to make up for the forgone checkout bags.
Wholesale bag distribution in Chicago has shown no decrease in bag demand, in fact they cannot keep up with the demand, seems bags are simply being sold.
It’s just a money grab by municipalities, nothing more. Ultimately there is little to no environmental effect whatsoever. Indeed, just like previous bag actions taken by various communities it likely will result in even worse environmental outcomes through unintended consequence. But golly gee forget the devil in the details, we get to give ourselves a big pat on the back. So typical.
Where’s the science? This is an irresponsible act without definitive proof of environmental benefit that factors in the environmental cost of raw materials production and end-use recycling or destruction. It appears to be a difficult case to make, which leaves us with political theater. Give the citizens the Science and let them determine how best to respond. A tax applied selectively is inappropriate and another self-inflicted wound. Trust the good people of Evanston to make good decisions for themselves and their community.
