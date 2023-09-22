In an effort to get more diners for downtown restaurants, the City of Evanston will consider lowering the cost of evening parking on the weekend.
The price of parking was a major topic during Thursday night’s virtual 1st Ward meeting.
The new director of the Downtown Evanston marketing group, Andy Vick, said he liked the idea of possibly lower rates or even free parking on Friday and Saturday nights, “to incentivize people to come downtown.”
The discussion began after a ward resident complained about the cost of parking.
City Manager Luke Stowe said the city will consider potentially lowering the Friday and Saturday night rates.
Currently, most downtown street parking is $2 per hour. Some spots have two-hour limits, others have four. City-owned garages are cheaper, and free on Sundays.
Street parking is free after 9 p.m., but banned between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Stowe said the idea behind pay-to-park is not to make money, but to cause turnover, so one person doesn’t hog a spot all day, preventing new shoppers from parking near stores.
Stowe said Evanston recently studied other Big Ten cities, some of which actually encouraged Evanston to raise rates.
“That,” Stowe noted, “is a non-starter.”
Vick said while lower weekend night rates can be a good idea, free parking all the time isn’t practical.
While that may be the case in places like Wilmette and Winnetka, Vick noted, those communities are “different creatures” than Evanston.
Evanston, he noted, is a city, and is not the same as the “small suburbs to the north.”
Parking fees are “a reality of urban living,” he said.
Still, the idea of lower rates for weekend nights is now at least on the table.
Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) said, “I do think we’re losing people to other towns due to parking. We need to see if we can make it less of an impediment” to people coming downtown.
If you really want to incentivize people to come to Evanston businesses get rid of meters altogether. A random poll I took among my friends highlighted why we don’t shop or eat in Evanston. It’s too much of a hassle Look at the booming towns of Skokie, Park Ridge, Wilmette, Glenview etc
Interesting. “Stowe said the idea behind pay-to-park is not to make money, but to cause turnover, so one person doesn’t hog a spot all day, preventing new shoppers from parking near stores. ”
I remember Mayor Haggerty saying that the increased parking rates were specifically to raise money and offset increases in property taxes (printed in Evanston Now though I’m sorry that I don’t have a reference).
If parking rates truly are not to raise revenue let’s be business friendly and make parking free but with a 3 or 4 hour time limit. Many of Evanston’s side streets and adjacent communities (Winnetka and Wilmette among others) have this and it seems to work well.
The real question for Stowe (perhaps Bill could ask Stowe this) is now much revenue does Evanston net from parking fees and parking tickets issued for lack of payment.
Hi Peter,
The 2023 city budget anticipated roughly $5 million in revenue from on-street parking (including a $1 million infusion from ARPA to make up for a pandemic-related revenue decline) and another $5 million in parking garage revenue.
The property tax generates about $400K from every 1% increase in the tax rate, so making on-street parking free — and making up for $5 million in lost revenue by increasing the property tax — would require a 12.5% increase in the city share of your property tax bill.
It’s also worth noting that the city’s first parking garage — on a portion of the block that’s now Sherman Plaza — ended up having to be torn down because the city didn’t budget enough money to pay for sufficient ongoing maintenance. So “free parking” is not free.
But that doesn’t mean that we necessarily have to keep things exactly the way they are now.
— Bill
