The City of Evanston will not fine first-time offenders who violate the city’s new ban on plastic, point-of-sale plastic bags. But keeping it up could cost such businesses some cash.

The ban went into effect on Tuesday, and Evanston Now found that the two Jewel-Osco grocery stores in town, along with Valli Produce, were still providing shoppers the option of plastic bags at the checkout register (staffed or self-service), despite the prohibition.

Ike Ogbo, the city’s director of Health and Human Services, told Evanston Now Thursday, that his department’s “model and initial approach is to enlighten and educate community members about the plastic bag ban.”

In an email, Ogbo said a “notice of first violation” is issued, but then, the offender can be fined if they “continue to violate the Ordinance or show no effort to comply.”

The fine is $100 per incident, and each consecutive day is counted as an additional such event. Only the merchants are subject to fines, not customers who may receive the bags.

After being contacted by Evanston Now on Day One of the ban, Jewel had replaced the plastic bags with paper ones by that evening.

However, the manager of Valli said they intended to keep using up their existing order of plastic bags before changing.

It’s unclear if that is acceptable to the city.