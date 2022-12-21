The City of Evanston is offering free parking in one of its downtown garages and in several parking lots as part of its response the snow storm that’s expected to hit us starting Thursday.

The free off-street parking is designed to make it easier to clear snow from streets during and after the storm, which the National Weather Service says could dump up to six inches of snow on the city.

Parking will be free at the Maple Avenue garage, at 1800 Maple Ave., from 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

However, regular parking fees will apply at the city’s Sherman Plaza and Church Street garages, except on Christmas Day, a city parking holiday.

Free parking will also be available at a variety of city parking lots during the same hours Thursday through Sunday. Those include:

Lot 1, South Boulevard and Hinman Avenue (metered spaces only)

Lot 3, 1700 Chicago Ave.

Lot 4, Central Street at Stewart Avenue (metered spaces only)

Lot 8, 811 Main St. (metered spaces only)

Lot 16, 800/900 Noyes St. at the CTA tracks

Lot 24, 727 Main St.

Lot 51, 927 Noyes St. (metered spaces only)

Lot 54, Central Street Metra Station

James Park Lot, between the west field house and the hill, as well as the parking spaces on Mulford Street along the CTA tracks

Levy Senior Center parking lot

Metered spaces in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Sheridan Road, from Greenwood Street to Forest Place. Overnight parking restrictions and metered parking fees for this area will be waived. Parking in permit-only spaces is prohibited.

Robert Crown Community Center lot (east of the exit at Dewey Avenue)

In addition, Ascension St. Francis Hospital will offer free parking its its garage from 12:01 a.m. Thursday through noon Monday and Evanston Township High School will offer free parking in its parking lots 1 and 1A, east of Dodge Avenue and South of Davis Street, from 5 p.m. Friday through noon Monday.