Evanston’s Economic Development Committee Wednesday night endorsed spending $225,000 to help the Rebuilding Exchange expand to add more job training classes.

But the the panel said a $2 million, 10-year tax break to prevent a car dealership from moving out of town was too much and asked city staff to come up with a less costly deal with City Volkswagen to review at next month’s meeting..

Both requests were for more than city guidelines that say the city should provide no more than a quarter of a project’s total cost.

Rebuilding Exchange deconstructs buildings, refurbishes and sells used construction materials and also has a job training program for the construction trades.

Executive Director Aina Gutierrez told the committee that the Exchange at 1245 Hartrey Ave. currently serves 100 job trainees.

“We hope to serve 150, but I need more funds,” she said. The money would help fund renovation of 6,500 square foot of additional space in the Hartrey Avenue complex.

The Exchange had originally asked for $250,000 from the city’s TIF funding program, but that was knocked down by the development panel to $225,000.

Even with that reduction, the city’s share of the total $425,000 price tag would still top 50%.

Despite that, panel members indicated it would be a worthwhile investment. Gutierrez said the hope is to train 50 workers for building the new Ryan Field.

She also said with Rebuilding Exchange’s emphasis on reusing components from demolition projects, “we’re training an army of environmentalists on construction sites.”

City Volkswagen had originally asked for a $2.5 million incentive, about $1.5 million for corporate-mandated upgrades to the dealership, and the rest to offset the higher cost of taxes in Evanston. 1033 Chicago Ave. Credit: Google.

The committee had previously rejected the $2.5 million, so city staff and City VW owner Shawn Kohli came back with $2 million, still well above what the city’s funding percentage guidelines would recommend.

The panel told city staff to work with Kohli on a lower city share and return next month, but it’s unclear how much lower would work for the car dealership, which has been approached by Skokie with incentives and the opportunity to move to a lower tax community.

Kohli said his first choice is absolutely to stay in Evanston, but it has to make financial sense.

“I’m open to anything. I’m here to make this work,” he said.

Ultimately, both the Rebuilding Exchange aid and any tax break for the auto dealership would go to City Council for a final decision.

Regarding the dealership, council would have to weigh the loss of sales tax revenue if the City Volkswagen moves out of town, versus the possibility of new revenue if the site is redeveloped for housing.

There is also a concern about setting a precedent by going above the 25% city participation guidelines, but it looks like that is at least going to happen for the Rebuilding Exchange.