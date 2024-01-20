Evanston’s City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on plans for the city to purchase the site of the former Little Beans Cafe at 430 Asbury Ave.

The cafe and play space for children closed last fall after nearly nine years of operation in a building that previously had long sat vacant after the its original tenant, an Osco drug store, closed.

Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak says the $2.6 million purchase will let the city’s Parks and Recreation Department create expanded programming in the space — including a licensed preschool. A view of the interior of the Little Beans space. Credit: City of Evanston

The operators of Little Beans, Rob Spengler and Shannon Valko, reportedly decided to close the business because of financial challenges during the pandemic and a desire to try a new career path.

The site would be the city’s eighth community center.

A project business plan developed by the department forecasts that the the site will show net income of $118,000 on revenue of $938,000 by 2025.

Overall, the city’s recreation programs currently do not fully cover their costs and require subsidies from tax revenue.

The staff plan argues that the purchase is needed to remedy the lack of any city-run community center in the 9th Ward, where the property is located.

But that plan also indicates that three other wards — the 2nd, 3rd and 6th — also lack community centers.