Want to build an addition to your house within 25 feet of a tree? You’ll need a city tree preservation review permit to do that if an ordinance up for a vote Monday is approved.

Not building anything, but want to take down a tree that’s not dead or diseased? Under the ordinance you’d need to get a variation approved by the City Council.

And removing a tree will also leave you faced with a replacement fee that takes several pages of ordinance text to attempt to explain.

Enforcing the ordinance, staff says, will require adding one-and-a-half employees next year at an estimated cost of nearly $150,000 plus a one time cost of nearly $35,000 to update the city’s permitting software.

Staff estimates that about 700 requests for building permits each year will require the new tree preservation review, generating perhaps $52,500 in fees.

The ordinance would apply to any tree measuring more than six inches in diameter at a height of 4.5 feet off the ground.

Depending on the species, trees typically reach that size at an age of anywhere from 12 to 42 years.

Evanston Now on Aug. 16 asked city staff for information about how many trees are being removed from private property now and about how the city’s doing in maintaining its own tree canopy on public property.

So far we’ve received no substantive response.