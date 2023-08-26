Want to build an addition to your house within 25 feet of a tree? You’ll need a city tree preservation review permit to do that if an ordinance up for a vote Monday is approved.
Not building anything, but want to take down a tree that’s not dead or diseased? Under the ordinance you’d need to get a variation approved by the City Council.
And removing a tree will also leave you faced with a replacement fee that takes several pages of ordinance text to attempt to explain.
Enforcing the ordinance, staff says, will require adding one-and-a-half employees next year at an estimated cost of nearly $150,000 plus a one time cost of nearly $35,000 to update the city’s permitting software.
Staff estimates that about 700 requests for building permits each year will require the new tree preservation review, generating perhaps $52,500 in fees.
The ordinance would apply to any tree measuring more than six inches in diameter at a height of 4.5 feet off the ground.
Depending on the species, trees typically reach that size at an age of anywhere from 12 to 42 years.
Evanston Now on Aug. 16 asked city staff for information about how many trees are being removed from private property now and about how the city’s doing in maintaining its own tree canopy on public property.
So far we’ve received no substantive response.
So it’s going to cost the city twice as much to enforce this new rule than the fees for enforcing it will bring in. Just another hair-brained way to take away more of Evanston citizens’ rights and tax them even more in order to cover the costs of their new rules.
I thought the alderpeople are supposed to represent their constituents, not increasingly repress them.
Please vote against this.
Most Evanstonians use common sense when choosing to remove trees from their properties. Please allow common sense to prevail.
Wow, I thought private property gave jurisdiction to the OWNER? Aren’t there more dire policing things that could be done with that money?
So many old beautiful
Trees are getting cut down so
Someone can have additions to their home. Save the trees !
I thought I was reading a satirical piece in The Onion. Wow.
I think this is perfectly reasonable. While they’re at it, they should monitor what’s said inside people’s homes to ensure it meets city standards. Oh, also shrubbery, those should be monitored.
Has anyone on the council ever read Daniel Pinkwater’s The Big Orange Splot? There’s no intrusion into the life of the individual too small for this council.
How about spending the money to fully staff our current police and make a dent in crime (https://evanstonnow.com/five-shoplifters-hit-local-stores) and homeless scofflaws?
How did we ever elect this council. It’s beyond Sooo Evanston.
Saturday Night Live should come to Evanston for material. Ha ha
