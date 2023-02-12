City staff will ask Evanston City Council Monday night to spend $98K to hire a consultant to do an independent study of the economic impact on the city’s economy of a planned new Ryan Field.

The staff is recommending that the city hire Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners for the project, saying the firm has extensive experience providing independent reports on stadium development projects to municipal clients.

Hunden’s projects include work for the Village of Arlington Heights in studying the impact of a proposed new stadium for the Chicago Bears, for the City of Tempe, Arizona, to study plans for a new NHL arena and for the City of Dallas, Texas, to study plans for a new major-league baseball stadium there.

The Administration and Public Works Committee tabled staff’s recommendation to hire Hunden on Jan. 23, asking that it consider other firms and expand the scope of the study to separately evaluate the impact of adding concerts at the new stadium and of the impact of what Northwestern University claims will be an “enhanced fan experience” in increasing football game revenue.

After considering proposals from two other firms, Civic Economics and AECOM, Paul Zalmezak, the city’s economic development manager, said, that although Hunden presented the most expensive proposal, it also was by far the best qualified to do the work.