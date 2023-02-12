City staff will ask Evanston City Council Monday night to spend $98K to hire a consultant to do an independent study of the economic impact on the city’s economy of a planned new Ryan Field.
The staff is recommending that the city hire Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners for the project, saying the firm has extensive experience providing independent reports on stadium development projects to municipal clients.
Hunden’s projects include work for the Village of Arlington Heights in studying the impact of a proposed new stadium for the Chicago Bears, for the City of Tempe, Arizona, to study plans for a new NHL arena and for the City of Dallas, Texas, to study plans for a new major-league baseball stadium there.
The Administration and Public Works Committee tabled staff’s recommendation to hire Hunden on Jan. 23, asking that it consider other firms and expand the scope of the study to separately evaluate the impact of adding concerts at the new stadium and of the impact of what Northwestern University claims will be an “enhanced fan experience” in increasing football game revenue.
After considering proposals from two other firms, Civic Economics and AECOM, Paul Zalmezak, the city’s economic development manager, said, that although Hunden presented the most expensive proposal, it also was by far the best qualified to do the work.
I don’t see why the city should pay for this as, at least so far, the project seems to mostly benefit Northwestern. Let Northwestern volunteer payment to the city and the city to contract for the study. Perhaps an independent study will show why this project will benefit Evanston.
If the city’s consultant doesn’t find that the economic impact of the new stadium is great enough for the City of Evanston, will that mean they don’t let Northwestern spend their own $850 billion on the project? Will Northwestern no longer need a new stadium? Let’s save us taxpayers $100k and enjoy the new resource we are being offered for free. This city council is way too comfortable spending our money.
Does anyone else feel as if Evanston is trying to be on Saturday Night Live? We should hire a consultant to see how much of our budget is spent on consulting
The proposal includes throwing out the zoning laws that exist, and rewriting them to allow for major regional concert events. At 35,000 seats, the stadium would be bigger than the United Center or the Allstate Arena. A study like this is due diligence, and because the request to change its existing zoning laws came from Northwestern University, the cost of the study should be billed to the University.
Leave a comment