City staff will ask Evanston’s City Council Monday night to approve the purchase of six Chevy Bolt electric vehicles.

Alders have been pressing city staff to purchase electric vehicles whenever possible, but Fleet Manager Sean Ciolek says supply chain issues and shipping delays have made it difficult to acquire such vehicles.

He says the half-dozen Bolts became available through Currie Motors after another organization canceled its order.

Two of the new cars will be used by new staff members in the city’s Health and Human Services Department.

Another two will replace 2013 Ford Escapes used by the Public Works Agency, and the final pair will replace 2011 and 2013 Ford Focuses used by the Community Development Department.

Total cost of the six vehicles is $183,678.60