Evanston’s City Council is scheduled to get an update from staff Monday night on plans to start developing a new comprehensive plan and zoning code.

The city is scheduled on April 6 to issue a request for proposals from consultants to carry out the project, with the firm that’s chosen expected to start work in August.

City staff note that the city’s existing comprehensive plan was adopted in 2000 and the zoning code in 1993.

That makes them relatively old. A Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning presentations suggests that comprehensive plans should at least be updated every 10 to 15 years.

In a memo to the council, Planning Manager Elizabeth Williams says developing a new plan and zoning code presents “an exciting opportunity … to develop a modern, flexible, forward-looking and equitable approach” to evaluating the city’s land use goals, policies and regulations.

The process is expected to address potentially far-reaching changes to zoning rules sought be affordable housing advocates — including opening up areas now zoned only for single family homes to multi-family housing.

And it also will need to address issues that have developed in the wake of the pandemic — including whether to encourage more residential development in and around downtown to create new customers for retail merchants to replace the office workers now working from home.

The city also issued an RFP seeking comprehensive plan consultants in February 2022, but opted not to move forward with the project at that time.

