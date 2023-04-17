Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss Monday afternoon announced plans to step up the city’s violence prevention efforts after three people were shot, including one who was killed, on the lakefront last Wednesday.

Biss said the Police Department and the youth and young adult unit of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department are collaborating on efforts that include a summer operational plan for police and a safe summer initiative headed by the parks unit.

Police programs will include:

An additional beat dedicated to the downtown/lakefront during the daytime hours.

Two additional beats each evening that will focus on lakefront and beach patrols, neighborhood nuisance complaints and crime hotspots.

Having community relations and patrol officers attend block parties, fairs, youth camps and other events coordinated by the parks department.

The youth and young adult workers will:

Continue to visit schools and provide support, including hosting healing circles each evening after school at the Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center and the Robert Crown Community Center.

Provide additional outreach throughout the community, increasing visibility on the lakefront as many youth are making more visits to the lakefront to pay their respects after the loss of their loved one.

Hold a number of events including, in partnership with Be Strong Families, the Evanston is Family Strong! Family Fun Fest on Sunday, April 30, and Violence Prevention Week activities from May 22 to 26.

