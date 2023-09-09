Evanston’s City Council is scheduled Monday to approve a new contract with AFSCME that will raise workers’ pay 21% over its four year term.

Workers covered by the contract will get an immediate 11% increase retroactive to Jan. 1 and 3% increases in each of the next three years.

Given the impact of compounding, that will raise their pay by 21.3% by the final year of the pact.

The workers will also get a one-time bonus of $1,250 upon ratification of the pact.

The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, which represents most of the city’s non-public safety employees was the last of the four city employee unions to reach agreement on a new contract with the city.

The International Association of Fire Fighters agreement, reached in April, provides similar pay increases of 11%, 3%, 3% and 3% each year.

Agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police, reached in January, provided larger pay hikes increases.

Patrol officers receive boosts of 18%, 3%, 3% and 3%, a compound increase of nearly 29% over the four year term.

Sergeants receive increases of 14%, 4%, 4% and 4%, a compound increase of over 28%.

City officials have justified the large hikes in the first year of the contract based on a report from the Baker Tilly consulting firm last fall that concluded most city workers were substantially underpaid.

The increased pay scales are among the factors that have the city facing a potential $20 million general fund deficit by 2025.