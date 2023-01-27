Evanston’s health department reports nine Evanston residents were newly-admitted to local hospitals with with COVID-19 symptoms during the past seven days.

That’s more than double the four admitted during the preceding period and increased the city’s COVID risk level from “low” to “medium.”

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.

Evanston has reported a total of 107 new COVID cases in the past seven days, compared to 81 in the preceding seven day period.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

