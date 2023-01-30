Evanston’s City Council next month is expected to award a contract to a local design firm to develop a website to promote long-time businesses in the city.

The Economic Development Committee recommended approval of the $47,300 contract with Glantz Design last week.

Glantz has done logo and web design work for a variety of local businesses and institutions over the years — including Garrett Seminary, the Evanston Public Library, the Main Dempster Mile special service area and Hagerty Consulting.

The legacy business program has been pushed by Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) and has a $100,000 line item in this year’s city budget.

Under Kelly’s concept any business established here for more than 20 years would be eligible to participate in the program. She estimated that more than 200 businesses would qualify and 32 are planned to be part of a pilot phase of the program.

Kelly called the proposed website “Wonderful, wonderful,” and said it is “really captivating” to hear the stories of the various long-time businesses.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said he wanted to see what measurable impact the promotional campaign would have.

“Is this something that just feels nice and looks nice, or actually helping to retain businesses by driving traffic to them?” he asked.

Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak said the city also plans to design “really unique plaques” that could be displayed outside the legacy businesses, but that that might not happen until next year.

The contract proposal from Glantz envisions having the new website launch this spring.

The committee voted unanimously in favor of the contract.