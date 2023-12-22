What to do about Evanston’s Civic Center is expected to be a hot issue again in 2024 — some 17 years after the city’s voters issued a distinctly mixed verdict about it.

The City Council is expected to get a report next month on renovation and relocation options for city offices and to discuss options for temporarily or permanently moving operations to rented office space downtown.

Fans of keeping city offices in the nearly 125 year old former Catholic girls school on Ridge Avenue like to point to the results of an April 17, 2007, referendum placed on the ballot through a petition drive by the Friends of the Civic Center.

That referendum asked whether voters wanted city offices to stay in the current building. The results appeared overwhelming — with 4,970 voters saying yes and only 1,050 voting no.

But a second referendum — placed on the same ballot by vote of the City Council — asked whether voters favored issuing $31 million in bonds to cover the cost of renovating the building.

The Friends group failed in efforts in court to block that referendum question from appearing on the ballot.

When the voters spoke on that question, spending money to rehab the Civic Center went down to defeat by a narrow 2,132 to 2,185 margin.

And more than 1,700 voters who were willing to say they liked the abstract idea of staying in the Civic Center chose not to express an opinion on how to pay for it.

Two big changes from 2007 — cost estimates for rehabbing the Civic Center have roughly doubled to $60 million.

And city staff now believe the police fire headquarters building is in a dire state of decay and that the city will need to spend roughly another $60 million to replace that building.