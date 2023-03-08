Evanston officials announced Wednesday afternoon that three Streetplus employees on the city’s “Clean Team” have been fired and another suspended without pay after they beat a vagrant in Fountain Square last month.

In the Feb. 13 incident the employees hired by the city contractor to do cleanup work in city business districts drove into the square in a pickup truck as the vagrant appeared to be urinating on a utility box in the square.

A brief confrontation then turned into a brawl that saw the workers beating the vagrant in the center of Orrington Avenue.

The city announcement says all current and future Streetplus employees in Evanston will be required to participate in enhanced training.

That training, normally provided to Streetplus social service outreach and security services staff, includes anger management, safety through tactical thinking and strategies for communicating and interacting with the unsheltered, unhoused and mentally ill.

Streetplus President Steve Hillard issued a letter outlining the company’s action plan and has reiterated the company’s commitment to being a positive presence in Evanston business districts while providing the cleaning and maintenance services the company was contracted to perform.

The city, which suspended the Clean Team program following the incident, says the program will resume next Monday.

Streetplus will recruit new team members to replace the terminated employees and city officials say they will monitor the company’s performance closely and will consider future contract renewals accordingly.

Evanston police interviewed witnesses and participants and reviewed video of the Feb. 13 incident.

Police say that ultimately all those involved did not wish to pursue criminal charges. No arrests were made and the investigation has been closed.