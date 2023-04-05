Residents of a building on Callan Avenue reported a number of delivered packages stolen in recent weeks. These stories are among those reported in Wednesday’s crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

100 Callan

A number of packages containing shoes and other clothing items delivered to a residential building in the 100 block of Callan Avenue were reported stolen between March 9 and April 1.

700 Mulford

A bicycle was taken from the yard of a residence in the 700 block of Mulford Street between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

1700 Sherman

Money was removed from the tip jar at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

1600 Chicago

Consumable goods were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

600 Chicago

Merchandise was taken from Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

BATTERY

806 Sherman

Christian Rivera, 39, of 806 Sherman Ave., was arrested at that address at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on April 19 at 9:30 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

800 Seward

Someone damaged a window screen at a residence in the 800 block of Seward Street between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

OTHER

1100 Hartrey

A man with a gun was reported seen at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Hartrey Avenue. Police checked the area but found no one.

SHOTS HEARD

Michigan at Keeney

Gunshots were reported at Michigan Avenue and Keeney Street at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: