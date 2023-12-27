The sound of African drums echoed through the Robert Crown Center Tuesday night, as part of Evanston’s annual observance of Kwanzaa.

More than 150 people looked on, as drum performer and teacher Tony Garrett led more than a dozen novices who learned a variety of drum styles.

Music, poetry, storytelling, food, and arts and crafts are all part of the festival, which was created in 1966 by Black Power activist Mualana Karenga, as a way of celebrating Black history, culture, and pride.

The name “Kwanzaa” derives from Swahili and translates as “first fruits.”

A candle symbolizing a specific principle is lit each evening: Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity, and Faith.

Every year, Evanston’s Kwanzaa event honors individuals who have contributed to the community.

This year’s winners were Clarence and Wendy Weaver, owners of C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor. The Weavers have been active in the neighborhood near Evanston Township High School for about a decade, including operation of a food pantry.

Co-master of ceremonies Lucia Lockett-Kelly explained that a Kwanzaa gathering “celebrates the presence of a large family.”

While Kwanzaa’s history and purpose is to honor Black culture, Lockett-Kelly said that it also incorporates “education, and does not just involve African-Americans.”