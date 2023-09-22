The Cook County Board has voted unanimously to provide $7 million to Connections for the Homeless to buy the Margarita Inn in Evanston.

The commission vote Thursday will devote a slice of the $1 billion the county received from the federal government in pandemic aid to the Margarita project, along with $6.5 million to fund purchase of the Write Inn in Oak Park by Housing Forward LLC and the Oak Park Residence Corp.

The deals are structured as no-interest, fully forgivable 30-year loans to the nonprofit groups.

The county has been funding Connections’ lease of the Margarita, where it provides shelter for up to 70 people experiencing homelessness.

