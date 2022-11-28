Connections for the Homeless, in a strongly worded letter to city officials, has rejected the idea of relocating its shelter operations from the Margarita Inn downtown to a site on Howard Street.
The Howard Street location was proposed by owners of property on either side of the Margarita, located at 1566 Oak Ave.
Larry Starkman of Wesley Realty Group, which owns the Oak Crest Apartments at 1570 Oak Ave., has proposed an apartment building he owns at 565 Howard St. as the alternate homeless shelter site.
And Nefrette Halim, whose family owns the Halim Time & Glass Museum at 1560 Oak, has proposed adding the parking lot her family owns across Clyde Avenue from Starkman’s building as a possible site for a new-construction facility for Connections.
Starkman claims he’s been told by Michael Pure, the owner of the Margarita, that Connections will pay Pure $7.75 million to buy the Margarita, roughly three times the $2.68 million current estimated market value assigned to the Margarita by the Cook County Assessor’s office.
And he says he’d be willing to take a tax loss on the sale of his property — which the assessor now values at $2.45 million.
Connections Executive Director Betty Bogg has declined to specify what the organization has agreed to pay Pure for the Margarita.
Halim says both Wesley Realty and her family own other properties on the block of Clyde north of Howard, so they would still have Connections as a neighbor if the Howard Street site were used.
But she says it would reduce the negative impact she claims the Margarita has had on downtown businesses and would still provide convenient access to public transit for Connections clients — with the Howard CTA station about a quarter mile to the east.
But Bogg, in her letter included in the packet for Wednesday’s Land Use Commission hearing on Connections’ special use permit application for continued use of the Margarita, says the former hotel on Oak Avenue “is, by far, the best facility available.”
“The sheer cost in time and money of these alternate proposals, even with reduced purchase prices, makes them unviable,” Bogg says.
She says the group would have to duplicate expenses it has already incurred trying to win approval for the Margarita site and would risk “the goodwill of our supporters who want us to be at the Margarita Inn.”
She also says splitting the shelter between multiple buildings would add to operating costs.
And she notes that another organization, Northside Housing and Supportive Services, has plans for a new shelter at 7464 N. Clark St., just a block south of the Evanston border.
Boggs adds, “It does not make sense to move the shelter from a highly functional and unique location that is ready to use, and happens to be located in a pirmarily white neighborhood, to a primarily black, high-poverty neighborhood.”
“This proposal,” she says, “perpetuates both segregation and inequity in how Evanston serves its residents and where they can live.”
That is a ridiculous statement by Bogg (who lives in Portage Park with an .001% black population). Bogg has to show good faith which she has not done. She earns over 150k a year as CEO of Connections. Let’s all look at the facts – the wonderful YMCA on Grove and Maple has approximately 178 men housed there (mostly of color) who are wonderful neighbors! I look forward to seeing many of them on walks and we talk daily. Evanston has a black population of approximately 17% according to the 2020 census – do what you want with that fact. So, Bogg’s inflammatory racist statements (that homeless cannot be served in Howard due to race) are just self serving, white privilege whining.
Is there a petition that we can sign to help? I’d be so pissed if this were on the block that I live on.
And yes, I’ll be the one to say it … I don’t a rehab facility on the block where my family and I live.
Let us know what we can do to help fight this
Connections is showing who they really are. The record is pretty dense with the problems brought about by Margarita Inn residents that Connections has no interest in addressing and when there is a hint that things will not go their way, resort to calling the community racist and threatening lawsuits. They are making themselves into a permanent unwelcome guest. Time for the City Council to put and this very very bad idea.
Wouldn’t the people who support Connections want them to make the best use of their money, considering they function fully off government funding and donations? I don’t think people who financially contribute to a homeless shelter care so much about buying a fancy building as they do their money being put to the best use possible for those in need.
The finances behind this decision are not in Connections’ favor and certainly suggest they play fast and loose with other people’s money. Not a good look for them. Lastly, they can no longer threaten people saying the City has to choose between the Margarita or a tent city.
Boggs has a lot of nerve. The people they are housing at Margarita most of them aren’t from Evanston. It’s housing those that wander here for the good services. A lot of nerve when someone is giving them another location. As an Evanston Taxpayer I think I have more say about it than her. And the Howard Street location is a mixed demographic area.
None of Bogg’s bloviations about costs to her organization, etc.. should matter for the ultimate decision on whether they merit a special use permit for Margarita. The code is clear that you are not entitled to having your permit approved, so this stuff is irrelevant.
According to the city code a special use permit should only be granted if it does not interfere with or diminish the value of property in the neighborhood, is adequately served by public services and facilities, and it will not cause a negative cumulative effect on the neighborhood.
Absolutely nobody in the neighborhood can say with a straight face that Connections poor management hasn’t resulted in a negative cumulative effect on the neighborhood. Their own application shows how they have caused a dramatic increase in police calls to the block, thus taking resources away from other parts of town during a time when our police force is understaffed.
It should be an easy call. Deny the permit.
If they want to come back with another location, let them deal with it after the fact. It is important to focus on the Margarita denial as the first step.
Boggs rationales are painfully weak. First, the fact Connections for the Homeless (CFH) is concerned with spending more money to attempt to be lawfully operating a homeless shelter on 1566 Oak is just selfish. They are essentially paying squatters without a legal right to their current operation. Next, they have shown they are not a good neighbor by threatening lawsuits if they don’t get their way in a trump-like deja vu. Next, they often accuse anyone who takes issue with their operations as a racist. That is insulting and inaccurate. I have witnessed men urinating on the side of my building from CFH, I’ve seen many a drunk guys staggering out front from CFH, I have been chased and verbally assaulted by a resident there. I have also donated clothes and food to people staying there.
CFH is a massively grant funded business (1m came from Evanston) and does not get to call the shots and then threaten racism and lawsuits to get us to cower.
And, Bogg doesn’t like that there will be another homeless shelter near the Howard street locale option. What’s the problem with that? We have several resources for housing insecure people here in the 4th ward- why is it an issue for Bogg now?
We aren’t the bad guys here. We chose to live in Evanston and pay these high taxes for a quality of life and diversity. We give to others and talk to our neighbors. But we shouldn’t be bullied by a bad faith actor like CFH trying to gaslight Evanston into thinking the neighbors are the issue. CFH has been given options by its neighbors but doesn’t like them? What part of being a good neighbor doesn’t CFH get? They are truly a selfish outfit – not of the caliber of kindness and cooperative spirit that deserves a special use permit. Deny it Evanston. Thank you.
