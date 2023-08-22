The National Weather Service says the heat index may rise to 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in Evanston.

So Evanston’s Health and Human Services Department has declared a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Wednesday, until 8 p.m. Thursday and is urging residents to take preventive actions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heatstroke.

Community members are asked to check on people at risk for heat-related illness, especially the elderly.

Public cooling centers will be open Wednesday through Friday during the following hours:

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St., 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fleetwood Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St., 9 a.m. 8 p.m.

Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The following steps can help prevent heat-related illnesses::

Drink lots of water, and avoid alcohol, caffeine and high salt intake

Stay in cool, shaded areas while outdoors, and keep the blinds drawn or lights down indoors

Use air conditioners or fans; avoid excessive exposure to heat in unventilated areas

Reduce physical activity

Take cool baths or showers, and use cool towels

Wear loose, light cotton clothing and a breathable hat

Eat light meals; avoid eating heavy meals and using the oven

Do not leave people or pets alone in a hot car, even for a few minutes

Waste collection service will be start about 6 a.m., an hour earlier than usual, on Wednesday and Thursday to maintain safer working conditions for employees during the heat wave.