The National Weather Service says the heat index may rise to 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in Evanston.
So Evanston’s Health and Human Services Department has declared a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Wednesday, until 8 p.m. Thursday and is urging residents to take preventive actions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heatstroke.
Community members are asked to check on people at risk for heat-related illness, especially the elderly.
Public cooling centers will be open Wednesday through Friday during the following hours:
- Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St., 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fleetwood Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St., 9 a.m. 8 p.m.
- Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The following steps can help prevent heat-related illnesses::
- Drink lots of water, and avoid alcohol, caffeine and high salt intake
- Stay in cool, shaded areas while outdoors, and keep the blinds drawn or lights down indoors
- Use air conditioners or fans; avoid excessive exposure to heat in unventilated areas
- Reduce physical activity
- Take cool baths or showers, and use cool towels
- Wear loose, light cotton clothing and a breathable hat
- Eat light meals; avoid eating heavy meals and using the oven
- Do not leave people or pets alone in a hot car, even for a few minutes
Waste collection service will be start about 6 a.m., an hour earlier than usual, on Wednesday and Thursday to maintain safer working conditions for employees during the heat wave.