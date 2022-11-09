A 25-year-old Chicago man is facing a felony gun charge after Evanston police stopped him near the Metra station downtown as a possible suspect in a battery.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says that about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 04 officers responded to a call of a fight between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue.

Officers found a woman there who said she was the victim of a battery and gave them a description of the assailant.

Glew says an officer a block away, in the 1600 block of Maple Ave., near the Metra station, observed a subject matching the description of the battery offender.

The man, later identified as Taron L. Burton, 25, of the 3300 block of North Keating Avenue in Chicago, denied being involved in the battery, but Glew says that while speaking with him an officer noticed a firearm in Burton’s waist band and took him into custody.

Glew says Burton had a revoked FOID card and did not have a concealed carry license. The recovered firearm was a loaded Hi-Point CF 380. An additional loaded magazine was recovered during an inventory of Burton’s property.

The victim in the original battery did not identify Burton as her attacker, so no charges were filed in connection with that.

The State’s Attorney’s Office approved approved a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Burton was released on a $5,000D bond and is due in court in Skokie on Wednesday.